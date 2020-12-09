The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Julie Lestena Jones, 36, 400 block of Solana Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

David Anothony Bartley, 39, 2200 block of Dixie Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependants. Bond: $458.

Gavin Lestre Jackson, 28, 1900 block of Education Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, larceny petit theft second degree first offense, resisting an officer without violence and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.

Marshal Macarthur Lane, 27, 100 block of Dartmouth Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Austin Joseph Briggs, 25, 12200 block of Kirk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $3,000.

Denial Andra Anzalottie, 25, 18000 block of Northern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling,, criminal mischief under $200 damage, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, burglary with assault or battery and three counts of petty theft second offense. Bond: none.

Christian Nazworth, 19, 4000 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $11,000.

Adam Troy Windisch, 47, 21500 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property and five counts of uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes. Bond: none.

Donald Duane Mazzella, 64, address withheld. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Maricela Marie Hicks, 30, of Plant City, Fla. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Marshal Seth Denn, 27, of Plant City, Fla. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon. Bond: none.

Andrew Nick Nichols, 75, first block of Adele Way, Placida. Charge: torment, deprive, mutilate or kill animal. Bond: $2,500.

Shane Kristofor Taube, 46, of Orange City, Fla. Charge: affrays. Bond: none.

Jonathan Manuel King, 35, 5400 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia and sale of synthetic cannabunoids. Bond: none.

Alexandra Marie King, 28, of Naples, Fla. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement, driving while license suspended second offense, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Micahel Anothony Lombardi, 22, of Kingsland, Ga. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

James Clayton Gill, 40, of Deland, Fla. Charge: affrays. Bond: none.

John Marler, 69, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charges: exposure of sexual organs and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Luster Ray Adams, 59, 1900 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug equipment and misuse of 911. Bond: $2,500.

Julie Ann Parish, 39, address withheld. Charge: larceny petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Mandi Michelle Eckman, 39, 400 block of Blossom Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of probation violation possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

