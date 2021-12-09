The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Brian Massey, 27, 1100 block of Palmerston Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Frank Anthony Newman, 19, 3400 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Nicholas A. Muder, 37, 400 block of Border Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Michael David Kelly, 36, 1100 block of Sharlo Circle, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Jeffrey James Warwick, 46, of Bradenton, FL. Charges: leaving the scene of crash involving property damage and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Otto Justice, 33, 8600 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
David Enrique Serrano, 36, of Orlando, FL. Charges: resisting officer without violence, failure to retain vehicle liability insurance, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sarah Elizabeth Matrango, 34, 6200 block of Montcalm Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Nina Elizabeth Robles, 24, 7100 block of Crystal Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
John Michael Waller, 49, 3000 block of Silkeston Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brandon James Garcia, 18, 3200 block of SW Fender Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Alfonso Manganelli IV, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brandon Tyrone Redden, 37, 200 block of South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
David Jubbar Felton, 48, 200 block of South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.