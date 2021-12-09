The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Brian Massey, 27, 1100 block of Palmerston Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Frank Anthony Newman, 19, 3400 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Nicholas A. Muder, 37, 400 block of Border Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Michael David Kelly, 36, 1100 block of Sharlo Circle, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.

Jeffrey James Warwick, 46, of Bradenton, FL. Charges: leaving the scene of crash involving property damage and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

James Otto Justice, 33, 8600 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

David Enrique Serrano, 36, of Orlando, FL. Charges: resisting officer without violence, failure to retain vehicle liability insurance, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Sarah Elizabeth Matrango, 34, 6200 block of Montcalm Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Nina Elizabeth Robles, 24, 7100 block of Crystal Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

John Michael Waller, 49, 3000 block of Silkeston Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brandon James Garcia, 18, 3200 block of SW Fender Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Alfonso Manganelli IV, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brandon Tyrone Redden, 37, 200 block of South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

David Jubbar Felton, 48, 200 block of South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

