The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Wynn Elizabeth Wooten, 61, 2300 block of Preague Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

William Bryan Hollingsworth, 36, 23500 block of Charleston Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Joshua Leonard Nowak-Hahlbohm, 42, 400 block of West Tarpon Blvd. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing on a posted construction site, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $20,000.

Edward Wayne Kologinski Jr., 42, 1100 block of Hurtig Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Elizabeth Marie Norris, 32, 3000 block of Brampton Terrace, North Port. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.

Vikki M. Barden-Hanes, 41, 1200 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Tiffanyann Marie Wilson, 42, 7000 block of York Street, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Anthony Kenneth Coyne, 24, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Jameson Richardson, 25, of Immokalee. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jaylen Joevan Blanding, 23, 2800 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and smuggling contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $3,000.

William Dwight Denenea Jr., 29, of Sarasota. Charges: battery and tampering with evidence. Bond: $1,500.

Julian Marcello Murray, 20, 2700 block of Afar Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Anthony Benjamin Miller, 39, 200 block of NW Rockwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.

Todd Edward Tyler, 49, 50100 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Austin Lee Creech, 25, 5000 block of NE Sandy Road, Arcadia. Charge: unlawful racing. Bond: $500.

Kaleb Creech, 22, 5000 block of NE Sandy Road, Arcadia. Charge: unlawful racing. Bond: $500.

Angel Martinez Zavala, 21, 1300 block of SW Rosebud Drive, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Oscar John Prestenback, 37, 13600 block of SE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery against detention staff. Bond: none.

Aaron Ramon Shaw, 52, 13600 block of SE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: preventing or hindering firefighter or equipment. Bond: none.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

