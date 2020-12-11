The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Laurence Filby, 60, of Sebring, Florida. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
David R Vargas, 56, 16300 block of Palmetto St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Tamara Kiristin Anderson, 38, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-second offense. Bond: $2,500.
Julie Dawn Silk, 61, 3300 block of Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
Joelle Cote, 31, 21900 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $19,000.
Jennette Coryn Souza, 34, 400 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: none.
Salvatore Antonio Pastore, 46, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Patrick Joseph Love Jr., 40, 1100 block of W. Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $2,500.
Moises Christopher Pastor, 32, of Immokalee. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
Theodore Edward Garrett, 56, 3100 block of 10th St., Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Devon Shelby Jacobs, 27, 10300 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
James Elmer Butts, 36, 3000 block of SW McSwain Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving without license revoked-habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $75,00.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
David Wesley Schumacher Jr., 36, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and grand theft more than $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Thomas Joseph Canibano III, 47, 18200 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and dealing traffic in stolen property. Bond: $30,000.
Abby Louise Cretu, 19, 8300 block of Malcom Ave., North Port. Charges: resist officer without violence, possession of drug equipment, possession of invalid drivers license and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.