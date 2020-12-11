The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

John Laurence Filby, 60, of Sebring, Florida. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

David R Vargas, 56, 16300 block of Palmetto St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Tamara Kiristin Anderson, 38, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-second offense. Bond: $2,500.

Julie Dawn Silk, 61, 3300 block of Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.

Joelle Cote, 31, 21900 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $19,000.

Jennette Coryn Souza, 34, 400 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: none.

Salvatore Antonio Pastore, 46, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Patrick Joseph Love Jr., 40, 1100 block of W. Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $2,500.

Moises Christopher Pastor, 32, of Immokalee. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

Theodore Edward Garrett, 56, 3100 block of 10th St., Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Devon Shelby Jacobs, 27, 10300 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

James Elmer Butts, 36, 3000 block of SW McSwain Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving without license revoked-habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $75,00.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

David Wesley Schumacher Jr., 36, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and grand theft more than $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Thomas Joseph Canibano III, 47, 18200 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and dealing traffic in stolen property. Bond: $30,000.

Abby Louise Cretu, 19, 8300 block of Malcom Ave., North Port. Charges: resist officer without violence, possession of drug equipment, possession of invalid drivers license and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,120.


Compiled by Anna Bryson

