The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Martin Thomas Goggin, 52, of Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
Jamie Lee Poe, 43, 300 block of San Carlos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,000.
Lenny Paul Mosser, 69, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Lizette Alvarez, 50, of Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $4,000.
Brett George Thomas, 35, 20300 block of Eagle Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Oswaldo Thomas Oliviery, 23, 20200 block of Andover Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $200.
Robert Charles Weichbrodt, 36, 4000 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft-first degree second offense, and driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: $3,500.
Christy Lee Owens, 37, 3100 block of Cindy Lane, Grove City. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and petty theft-first degree second offense. Bond: none.
Terry Lee Bostian, 56, homeless of Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Morgan Katherine Abernathy, 27, 4500 block of Heyward Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Michael Aaron Holstein, 29, 4900 block of Hader Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
