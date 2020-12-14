The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Martin Thomas Goggin, 52, of Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.

Jamie Lee Poe, 43, 300 block of San Carlos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,000.

Lenny Paul Mosser, 69, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Lizette Alvarez, 50, of Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $4,000.

Brett George Thomas, 35, 20300 block of Eagle Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Oswaldo Thomas Oliviery, 23, 20200 block of Andover Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $200.

Robert Charles Weichbrodt, 36, 4000 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft-first degree second offense, and driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: $3,500.

Christy Lee Owens, 37, 3100 block of Cindy Lane, Grove City. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and petty theft-first degree second offense. Bond: none.

Terry Lee Bostian, 56, homeless of Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Morgan Katherine Abernathy, 27, 4500 block of Heyward Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Michael Aaron Holstein, 29, 4900 block of Hader Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.


Compiled by Anna Bryson

