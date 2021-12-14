The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Gerard Dufour, 28, 20200 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $6,500.

Kelly Michele Riddle, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.

Dorene Laura Salzverg, 31, 9300 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Tiffany Jade Mayo, 39, of North Fort Myers. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.

James Robin Allaire, 56, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful or new drug without prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and driving while license revoked. Bond: $14,500.

Asia Marie Fisher, 37, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Spencer Kyle O'Neill, 30, 11900 block of SW Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Elsa Hollis Farthing, 42, 25100 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kevin Michael Gaultney, 29, 2200 block of Homestead Circle, North Port. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $25,000.

Juan Jose Velazquez, 36, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Mariah Haley Davis, 30, 1000 block of NW Euclyptus Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: petit theft, trespassing, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: none.

Samuel Marlowe Eckman, 35, of Naples, FL. Charges: attempted grand theft of motor vehicle, unarmed burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Abdul Jovon Smith, 21, of Sebring. Charges: criminal mischief and three counts each of larceny and burglary. Bond: $51,120.

Tyler Benjamin Vest, 44, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

