The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Gerard Dufour, 28, 20200 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $6,500.
Kelly Michele Riddle, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Dorene Laura Salzverg, 31, 9300 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Tiffany Jade Mayo, 39, of North Fort Myers. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.
James Robin Allaire, 56, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful or new drug without prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and driving while license revoked. Bond: $14,500.
Asia Marie Fisher, 37, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Spencer Kyle O'Neill, 30, 11900 block of SW Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Elsa Hollis Farthing, 42, 25100 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kevin Michael Gaultney, 29, 2200 block of Homestead Circle, North Port. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $25,000.
Juan Jose Velazquez, 36, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Mariah Haley Davis, 30, 1000 block of NW Euclyptus Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: petit theft, trespassing, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: none.
Samuel Marlowe Eckman, 35, of Naples, FL. Charges: attempted grand theft of motor vehicle, unarmed burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Abdul Jovon Smith, 21, of Sebring. Charges: criminal mischief and three counts each of larceny and burglary. Bond: $51,120.
Tyler Benjamin Vest, 44, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
