The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Haley Maxine Freedman, 25, 2200 block of Kenya Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Megan Elizabeth O’Rourke, 34, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Virginia McDaniel, 44, 1100 block of Hurting Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Peter David Owen Jr., 47, 2200 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

William Clayton Denney, 58, 18300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Marshall Joseph Eskew, 42, 3500 block of Middle Town St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.

Justin Cole Davis, 25, 12500 block of Wilmington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Brent Michael Acord, 37, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft more than $20,000 less than $100,000, and criminal use of personal identification $5,000 or more. Bond: $30,000.

Steven Dwayne Horton, 57, of Fort Myers. Charges: attaching license plate not assigned and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: none.

Kelley Lynn Carr, 53, 1300 block of Seagull Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Akkima D. Briscoe, 43, 7400 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

Samantha Lee Cadieux, 27, 4000 block of Fairview Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug equipment and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $2,000.

Nicole A. Musante, 51, 6200 block of Dunbarton St., North Port. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or while having a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.

Mark Durkin Williams, 32, 12000 block of Firewheel Place, Venice. Charge: defraud operator food lodging accommodation less than $1,000. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

