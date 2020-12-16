The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Alex Hernan Freire, 41, of Sunrise, Fla. Charges: out of county warrant and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Philip Walter Rayannic, 36, of St. James, Fla. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Cody Allen Caban, 28, 6800 block of Whitman Court, Sarasota. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $5,000.

Frank Anthony Migneco, 50, first block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

John Wesley Roberson, 29, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

David Scott Albritton, 56, 1900 block of Education Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Kelly Curtis Garcia, 38, 29100 block of Hillock Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Anthony David Ford, 39, 18200 block of Cortland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Priscilla Ann Palmer, 58, 5500 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny/ petty theft first degree and dealing traffic in stolen property. Bond: $5,000.

Randal William Craig White, 27, 700 block of Sidney Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Peter Stephen Cracchiolo Jr., 52, 4300 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: attaching registration license plate not assigned, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $5,500.

Karrie Renee Condrey, 49, 21500 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $1,000.

Neal Obryant Durham Jr., 20, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

William Edward Jorgenson, 63, of North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.

John Anothony Day, 48, 9500 block of Buccaneer Trail, Little Gasparilla Island. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $16,000.

Mya Lyric Rood, 19, of Lake Placid, Fla. Charges: possession of a firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, grand theft of firearm and grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: $12,000.

Paul H. Johnson, 50, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Klayton Lee Keesling, 37, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.

Frank Edward McClendon, 43, 6100 block of SW Sable Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

David Anothony Aluc, 22, 1300 block of Campbell Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Carey Steven Heck Jr., 42, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: possess, control, view depiction of child sex conduct. Bond: none.

Kyle Brownlie McKay, 33, 4600 block of San Luis Terrace, North Port. Charges: DUI and inhale, inject harmful chemicals. Bond: $240.

Gregory Joseph Williamson, 38, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charge: resist officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Keith Allen Sowers, 43, 12200 block of Cotorro Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI damage to property or person of another, driving while license suspended, revoked or equivalent status, and refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $2,500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


