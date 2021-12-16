The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeremy Blake McCollum, 26, 26000 block of Sandhill Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of harmful or new drug, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,000.
Kim Suzann Hill, 58, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Derrick DeWyane Rucker, 34, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Crystal Gayle Burke, 39, 2300 block of Gibraltar Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Joseph C. Vercheski, 41, 21900 block of Cellini Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convict. Bond: none.
Portia Lee Reid, 33, 21900 block of Cellini Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jon Wesley Johnson, 36, 21900 block of Cellini Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, sale of opium or derivative Schedule I or II drug, and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jaime Omar Sepulveda, 42, 22300 block of Nyack Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: nonsupport of dependents, impersonation, and fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $30,560.
Michael Joseph Mellin Jr., 44, 100 block of Cypress Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: sex offender registration, failure to comply with registration law, and failure to report name or residence change. Bond: none.
Joseph Giordano Bishop, 39, 23300 block of Airway Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and grand theft. Bond: none.
Michael Christopher Brown, 38, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.
Jonathan Rosas, 33, of Davie, FL. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Xavier Renard Byrd, 19, 8300 block of Scanion Avenue, North Port. Charges: resisting arrest during recovery of property, resisting officer without violence, and petit theft. Bond: $1,120.
Ray Allen Goggans Jr., 32, 4600 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $240.
Beth Houser Saunders, 61, of Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of petit theft. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Ronald Leon Wakeley, 50, 4200 block of Manila Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jaime Alberto Herrera, 27, of Miami. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Richard Lorenzo Stewart Jr., 35, 1900 block of SE Michigan Street, Arcadia. Charges: failure to register as a sex offender, failure to report name or residence change, and three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Tami Annruth Farr, 46, 2600 block of NE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
Garrett Dalton Omar, 20, 1800 block of SE Plum Drive, Arcadia. Charges: criminal mischief and petit theft. Bond: $1,620.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Justin Scott Harris, 20, 6600 block of NE Moore Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
