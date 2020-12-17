The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Tyrone Allen Carter, 35, 1800 block of Sand Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shawn Antonio Turner-McGee, 23, of Tampa. Charges: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed and two counts of simple assault. Bond: none.
Richard Brian Little, 55, 27500 block of Tierra Del Fuego Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: disorderly intoxication, battery by intentional touch or strike and resist detention or arrest by law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Jessica Cody Marie Richardson, 30, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Eric Jordan Clappe, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $9,500.
Louis Angelo Labarbera, 19, 18200 block of Robinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Daniel Tracey Alton, 28, 5800 block of Spearman circle, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Zahquillyah Claresha Sheppard, 25, of Lutz, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Kristin Alaine Moore, 48, of Bradenton, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500.
Sean Patrick Jordan, 36, of Bradenton, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Robin Guinnivere Cooper, 38, 2700 block of Shady Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Michael Stephen Caron, 41, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charges: selling opium or opium derivative and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $9,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
