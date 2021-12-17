The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Skeneino Eddy Francois, 30, 300 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Nathan B. Griffis, 39, 2200 block of Kenya Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Douglas Vernon Hebrank, 52, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.

Michael Chester Carter, 50, 23200 block of Rountree Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug possession and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

Quwan Anthony Capers, 40, of Osprey. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Gene Mathew Cazeau, 1800 block of Zuyder Terrace, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Christopher Paul Biro, 48, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $860.

Kennie Preston, 49, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Amy Allison Brown, 23, 10200 block of Reims Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500.

Quentin Earl Schrock, 40, homeless of Englewood. Charges: exposure of sexual organs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Chantelle Elizabeth Greene, 33, homeless of Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brian Eugene Newby, 37, address not listed. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Cody Bryce Cooper, 40, of Fortuna, California. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

William Richard Aragon, 39, 200 block of East Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

John Fils, 31, 200 block of Tipton Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to breath test. Bond: $620.

Alexis Mejia Trujillo, 20, 6200 block of Sooner Street, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: $1,500.

Mykola Semenov, 65, 12000 block of De Leon Drive, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

John Neil Daut Jr., 42, of Camp Wood, Texas. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Shawn Garrard, 45, 6200 block of Tidwell Street, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Joshua Wirick, 40, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Glen Taylor Evon, 35, 2700 block of NW Lansing Drive, Arcadia. Charges: 22 counts of possession of obscene material involving a child and five counts of using a computer to lure child. Bond: $94,000.

Nathaniel Jay Hutchison, 36, 9900 SW block of Lettuce Lake Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, interference in custody of a minor, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding, and violation of pretrial release condition. Bond: none.

Luis Pastor Roman, 44, 6200 block of SW Pablo Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Steve Lamont Williams Jr., 29, 2000 block of Johannesberg Road, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $120.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

