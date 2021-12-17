The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Skeneino Eddy Francois, 30, 300 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Nathan B. Griffis, 39, 2200 block of Kenya Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Douglas Vernon Hebrank, 52, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.
Michael Chester Carter, 50, 23200 block of Rountree Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug possession and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Quwan Anthony Capers, 40, of Osprey. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Gene Mathew Cazeau, 1800 block of Zuyder Terrace, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Christopher Paul Biro, 48, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $860.
Kennie Preston, 49, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Amy Allison Brown, 23, 10200 block of Reims Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500.
Quentin Earl Schrock, 40, homeless of Englewood. Charges: exposure of sexual organs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Chantelle Elizabeth Greene, 33, homeless of Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Eugene Newby, 37, address not listed. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Cody Bryce Cooper, 40, of Fortuna, California. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Richard Aragon, 39, 200 block of East Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
John Fils, 31, 200 block of Tipton Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to breath test. Bond: $620.
Alexis Mejia Trujillo, 20, 6200 block of Sooner Street, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: $1,500.
Mykola Semenov, 65, 12000 block of De Leon Drive, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
John Neil Daut Jr., 42, of Camp Wood, Texas. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Shawn Garrard, 45, 6200 block of Tidwell Street, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Joshua Wirick, 40, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Glen Taylor Evon, 35, 2700 block of NW Lansing Drive, Arcadia. Charges: 22 counts of possession of obscene material involving a child and five counts of using a computer to lure child. Bond: $94,000.
Nathaniel Jay Hutchison, 36, 9900 SW block of Lettuce Lake Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, interference in custody of a minor, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding, and violation of pretrial release condition. Bond: none.
Luis Pastor Roman, 44, 6200 block of SW Pablo Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Steve Lamont Williams Jr., 29, 2000 block of Johannesberg Road, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $120.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.