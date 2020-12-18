The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Adam Lee Provencal, 41, 200 block of Singapore Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: none.
Grove Lee Bolt, 58, 2800 block of Marlin Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Leigh Whitten, 57, 21200 block of Dearborn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: abandoned and derelict vessels. Bond: $2,500.
Andres Arizari Desantiago, 18, of Mount Dora, Florida. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $15,000.
Joe Heriberto Ojeda Ruiz, 63, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: $1,000.
Heriberto Gonzales-Torres, 36, of Immokalee. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Devon Marquis Turner, 28, of Fort Myers. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Evan William Prevatt, 22, 9400 block of Acco Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Kevin Maurice Durrell, 34, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: manufacture marijuana, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Daniel Patrick Gilliland Jr., 40, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Monica Gularte Cendejas, 39, 1200 block of SE Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Sherod Tyrone Moore, 34, first block of Stirrup Way, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $950.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Bryan Keith Goodmon, 35, 2200 block of Gifford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: four warrants out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Thomas Michael Winter, 37, 5000 block of Richmond Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.