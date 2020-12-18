The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Adam Lee Provencal, 41, 200 block of Singapore Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: none.

Grove Lee Bolt, 58, 2800 block of Marlin Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Leigh Whitten, 57, 21200 block of Dearborn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: abandoned and derelict vessels. Bond: $2,500.

Andres Arizari Desantiago, 18, of Mount Dora, Florida. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $15,000.

Joe Heriberto Ojeda Ruiz, 63, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: $1,000.

Heriberto Gonzales-Torres, 36, of Immokalee. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

Devon Marquis Turner, 28, of Fort Myers. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Evan William Prevatt, 22, 9400 block of Acco Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Kevin Maurice Durrell, 34, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: manufacture marijuana, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Daniel Patrick Gilliland Jr., 40, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Monica Gularte Cendejas, 39, 1200 block of SE Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Sherod Tyrone Moore, 34, first block of Stirrup Way, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $950.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Bryan Keith Goodmon, 35, 2200 block of Gifford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: four warrants out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Thomas Michael Winter, 37, 5000 block of Richmond Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments