The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Mary Margaret Verbanas, 37, of Tampa. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Scott Stafford, 57, homeless of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Megan Elizabeth Black, 31, 13200 block of Valrico Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Midge Janiel Kough, 76, 200 block of Boa Vista St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft (second degree first offense). Bond: $1,000.

Adam Bartholemew Sherkus, 48, 100 block of Oldenburgh St., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $15,000.

Alberto Cabrera, 22, 20400 block of Emerald Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI with damage to property or person of another and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $8,500.

Leonard Andrew Dorris Jr., 39, 22000 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Jermaine Jamaal Ramsey, 33, of Pompano Beach, Florida. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed and larceny petty theft (second degree first offense). Bond: $17,000.

Mason Ryan Pierce, 30, 1400 block of Japan St., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended (second offense), possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Katrina Nichole Endy, 19, 6600 block of Carovel Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and two counts of battery-second offense. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Xavier Renard Byrd, 18, 8300 block of Scanlon Ave., North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Ricardo Cotto Jr., 32, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Robert Charles Evans III, 30, 8500 block of Bumford Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of worship or business and three counts of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony. Bond: $64,500.

