The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alexander Patrick Shearer, 30, of Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Carl Michael Lischer, 52, 23300 block of Fullerton Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
Chelsey Marie Bealsey, 29, 14400 block of Stephens Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Gene Steven Spencer, 58, 19800 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.
Dwayne Earl Shields, 62, 1100 block of DeWitt Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Kohl Michael Kelsay, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Keith Ware, 40, of Lehigh. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Robert John St. Croix, 37, 700 block of Indian Creek Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Gavin Lestre Jackson, 29, 10100 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary, petit theft, presenting a false ID to law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alan Thomas Lee Jr., 29, 200 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $750.
William Fairchild Shannon III, 40, 5600 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jacob Lee Stone, 20, 140000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Edgar Ludin Gutierrez Hernandez, 27, of Tampa. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $7,000.
Branda Christa Dennis, 36, 1900 block of Duke Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
