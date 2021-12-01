The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alexander Patrick Shearer, 30, of Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Carl Michael Lischer, 52, 23300 block of Fullerton Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

Chelsey Marie Bealsey, 29, 14400 block of Stephens Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Gene Steven Spencer, 58, 19800 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.

Dwayne Earl Shields, 62, 1100 block of DeWitt Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Kohl Michael Kelsay, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Keith Ware, 40, of Lehigh. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Robert John St. Croix, 37, 700 block of Indian Creek Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Gavin Lestre Jackson, 29, 10100 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary, petit theft, presenting a false ID to law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alan Thomas Lee Jr., 29, 200 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $750.

William Fairchild Shannon III, 40, 5600 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jacob Lee Stone, 20, 140000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Edgar Ludin Gutierrez Hernandez, 27, of Tampa. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $7,000.

Branda Christa Dennis, 36, 1900 block of Duke Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

