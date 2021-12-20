The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Paul Manganello, 44, of Winter Haven, FL. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $15,000.

Heather Ann Gibson, 40, of St. Petersburg, FL. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Jeffrey Lee Egbert, 49, 18400 block of Meyer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

David Billuk, 40, 2600 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Charles Arnold, 42, 3300 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Tricia Suzette Fisher, of Plant City, FL. Charge: arrest on out-of-county arrest. Bond: none.

Joseph Michael Burgess, 25, 3300 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

William Russell Jones, 61, 800 block of South River Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

DeWayne Curtis Anderson, 47, of Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Megan Elaine Jacobs, 27, 10300 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Sirrico R. Swinton, 25, of St. Petersburg, FL. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Taylor James Tatum, 27, 4000 block of LaCosta Island Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

The Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:

Jacob Weston May, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Thomas Davenport, 26, 4400 block of Baroda Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Lizzie Denise Allen, 41, 200 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $22,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments