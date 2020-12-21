The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Derrill James Geller, 36, 23100 block of Fitzpatrick Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 23, 2000 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard and driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $25,000.
Cody James Thomas, 36, 20300 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Brett George Thomas, 36, 20300 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Teodoro Vigueras Tolentino, 31, 100 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jose Avlia-Garcia, 41, of Labelle. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Michael Canon, 23, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: none.
Alberto Eden Corona, 29, 1000 block of Quimper St., Englewood. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing, leaving scene of a crash involving property damage and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: none.
Donna Michelle Fowler, 48, 100 block of Arcadia St., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,026.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Sophie Margaret Carnegie, 30, Sarasota. Charges: resisting officer without violence and DUI. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Chantelle Teresa Anderson, 56, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
