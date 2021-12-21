The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nicholas Gary Helman, 30, 200 block of Boundary Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of firearm weapon or ammunition by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $12,500.
Shaun Henry Holt, 30, first block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Brenda Lee Jones-Gray, 50, first block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: violation of domestic violence injunction, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of harmful or new drug without a prescription. Bond: none.
Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Robert Davis Knowlton, 46, 14300 block of Marlin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant and possession of firearm weapon or ammunition by convicted felon. Bond: none.
Ashley Nicoli Hawkins, 31, 200 block of Stanhope Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful or new drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Kayla Lee Williams, 28, 11900 block of Brookside Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, two counts of introducing contraband into county detention facility, and three counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $37,500.
Jeremy Lucian Brown, 31, 900 block of Silver Spring Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of firearm weapon or ammunition by convicted felon, and two counts of unarmed burglary. Bond: none.
Shawn Philip Safron, 37, 1300 block of Allison Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and grand theft. Bond: none.
Patricia Ann Garriton, 70, 1200 block of Green Oak Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Jessica Lynn Eisen, 31, 4700 block of Italy Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Maurice Leroy Bryant Jr., 32, of Bradenton. Charge: failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jessica Lynn Dahl, 47, 4300 block of Shappell Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Benjamin Butler Jr., 35, 21400 block of Kenelm Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,500.
Gene Mathew Cazeau, 26, 1800 block of Zuyder Terrace, North Port. Charges: sale of cocaine and use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $30,000.
David Anthony Laskowski, 52, 100 block of East Horton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Julian Marcello Murray, 20, 2700 block of Afar Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Deidra Danielle Rufino, 30, 4600 Mermell Circle, North Port. Charges: sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $20,000.
Jacob Lee Stone, 20, 1700 block of Harbell Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
Ryan Patrick Wilson, 23, 2700 block of Oceanside Street, North Port. Charge: violation of risk protection order. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jonathan Arthur Dick, 46, 1600 block of SE Cherry Drive, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Sean Patrick Conlan, 33, 3900 block of NW Knollwood Drive, Arcadia. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $4,000.
Robert Lawrence Phillips, 42, 200 block of Columbia Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Leslie Fitzhenry Jennings Jr., 51, 1500 block of NE Gill Street, Arcadia. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher while person under 18 in vehicle, refusal to sign citation or post bond, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,360.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Dominique Shontrell Days, 28, of St. Petersburg, FL. Charges: presenting a false ID to law enforcement and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Margo Renea Cooper, 33, of St. Petersburg, FL. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Whitney Cobb, 25, of Clearwater, FL. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, intentional unlawful possession of four or fewer IDs, reckless driving, and eluding law enforcement. Bond: $34,500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
