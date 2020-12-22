The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher John Kendzior, 45, 500 block of Crandall Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Francis Russel Poling III, 37, 20600 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $27,500.
Courtney Diana Marx, 24, 18000 block of Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Christian Jimenez, 23, of Orlando. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Peter D. Graveline Jr., 43, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $360.
Michelle Marie Doherty, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Anthony Wendell Touchton, 27, 11800 block of SW Spring Lake Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $12,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Marc Steffan Chase, 22, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug equipment and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $2,000.
Nakiesha Latrell Thrash, 23, 3000 block of Gillespie Ave., Sarasota. Charge: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Brandon Dittmer, 28, 2900 block of Upland Street, North Port. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.