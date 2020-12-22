The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher John Kendzior, 45, 500 block of Crandall Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Francis Russel Poling III, 37, 20600 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $27,500.

Courtney Diana Marx, 24, 18000 block of Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Christian Jimenez, 23, of Orlando. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Peter D. Graveline Jr., 43, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $360.

Michelle Marie Doherty, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Anthony Wendell Touchton, 27, 11800 block of SW Spring Lake Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $12,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Marc Steffan Chase, 22, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug equipment and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $2,000.

Nakiesha Latrell Thrash, 23, 3000 block of Gillespie Ave., Sarasota. Charge: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Brandon Dittmer, 28, 2900 block of Upland Street, North Port. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


