The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Justin Anthony D'Antuono, 31, 22300 block of Adorn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $10,000.

Geone Saveon Wallace, 23, 2500 block of Luther Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Liam Cairo Hennessey, 18, 10000 block of Kansas City Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Walker Chase Wadkins, 37, 18300 block of Hottelet Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-state fugitive warrant. Bond: none.

Gage Andrew Williamson, 20, 4400 block of Ganyard Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary causing damage in excess of $1,000 and petty theft. Bond: none.

Andry Guitierrez Alfaro, 20, of Lake Wales, FL. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tanya Rachelle Deserae Henson, 35, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Christian Sevilla-Rodriguez, 28, 200 block of Santurce Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jonathan David Hubbard, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: possession of obscene material involving a child. Bond: none.

Carlos Mauricio Pereira Rubio, 22, of DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, felony failure to appear, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of harmful or new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $5,480.

Gregory Lynn Thompson, 61, 2800 block of NW Pine Creek Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: causing cruel death, pain, or suffering to animals and discharging a firearm in public. Bond: none.

Pierson Resendiz, 37, 100 North Polk Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

