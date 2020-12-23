The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Roy Kevin Grooms, 52, first block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Jessica Gould, 42, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Matthew J. Ovalle, 35, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

Christina Dawn Grant, 38, 100 block of Salem Ave. North West, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

Bruce Richard Supan, 23, 22300 block of Blanchard Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Nathan Deshawn Faust IV, 20, 3000 block of Kingston Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Robert Bradley Swink, 32, of Paragould, Ark. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Corey Robert Thomas Hudson, 30, of Melbourne, Fla. Charges: out of county warrant and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Robert Lee Heltsley, 42, 9400 block of Fruitland Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Harmony Marie Estevelopez, 40, 700 block of Yale Street, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Nancy Ann Kimball, 63, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charges: scheme to defraud obtaining property $50,000 or more and grand theft more than $20,000 less than $100,000. Bond: $15,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Matthew Hall, 39, 2700 block of Cranbrook Ave., North Port. Charge: firing weapon in public or on residential property. Bond: $5,000.

Dmitriy Melnichuk, 19, 16400 block of Baures Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County for DUI. Bond: none.

Michael Patrick Schroeder, 22, 6100 block of Hollywood Ave., North Port. Charge: warrant out of Charlotte County for possession of a firearm by Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $44,000.

Jessica Leigh Yoder, 38, 1900 block of Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


