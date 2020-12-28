The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Candise Marie Miller, 38, 12100 block of Patterson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Jamie Sue Schmidt, 44, 1000 block of Reed Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Michael Earl Clark, 56, 22100 block of Gatewood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fugitive from justice and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Erika Jo Salerno, 40, 21200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

Daniel Johnnie Ortiz, 37, 5600 block of Gillroy Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Alicia Marie Dorsche, 32, 1900 block of Glenbrook Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Ronald Steven Freeman, 52, first block of Hillcrest Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

