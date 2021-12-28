The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Reymon Quinones, 25, Tifton, Georgia. Charges: introduction of contraband into state correctional institution. Bond: $15,000.

• John William Eltman, 53, of Saxton, PA. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Salvatore Vincent Siciliano, 36, 20200 block of Xita Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft and violation of probation and community control. Bond: $5,000.

• Dylan Nathaniel Alan Parrott, 23, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $500.

• Catherine Lynn Raffield, 47, 1300 block of Randolph Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

• Kaitlin T. Zachelmeyer, 30, 4200 of Cuthbert Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.

• Kevin Palenque, 19, of Miami. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $4,500.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported the following arrests:

• Gregory William Brown, 51, 2200 block of Baltimore Street, North Port. Charges: 10 counts of possession of obscene material involving a child. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Noah Carlson, 41, 8100 block of Gewent Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

• Keith Raymond Neptune, 38, 7400 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

• Malik Hakeem Shabazz Clyburn, 26, 1700 block of Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, fleeing law enforcement with disregard for safety to persons or property, DUI, leaving the scene of a crash with damage to property, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving with damage to person or property. Bond: $10,740.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Amanda Marlene Evans, 40, 24700 block of Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of harmful or new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,620.

• Austin Levi Game, 28, 4500 block of SW Horseshoe Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,500.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Casey Brandon Nelson, 30, 600 block of North Polk Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

