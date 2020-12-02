The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Whitney Nicole Black, 36, 200 block of Cosmopolitan Court, Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Joshua D. Tellier, 35, 100 block of Mocha Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Shane Steven Anderson, 29, 11400 Pepper Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

William Juan Cepeda Cruz, 32, 21900 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $14,000.

Jessica Elaine Norris, 37, of Lecanto, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Richard Allen Albritton, 52, of North Port. Charges: failure to appear on charge and trespassing. Bond: $700.

Skyler James Bender, 24, 2200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Hugo Enrique Garridocruz, 37, 200 block of New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle, DUI damage to property or person of another and two counts of operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $860.

Robert Sweeny, 57, 400 block of Palmetto Court, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription (Clonazepam). Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Allen Johnson, 31, 6200 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charges: reckless driving (first offense) and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

