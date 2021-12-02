The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Shawn M. Longardner, 48, 6000 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 37, 100 block of Barr Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: intentional unlawful possession of four or fewer ID documents, loitering or prowling, presenting false ID to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of probation or community control.
Jamie Lee Poe, 44, 200 block of Seminole Boulevard NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Theodore Miles Propst Sr., 75, of North Fort Myers. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $5,000.
Mark Allen Skare, 34, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Jamie Marie Loveland, 39, of Lakeland. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Charles Backus Moore, 34, 24400 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
Luke Gabriel Olivieri, 19, of Bradenton. Charges: grand theft of a firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, violation of probation or community control, and four counts of unarmed burglary. Bond: $59,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Everett Betts, 50, unknown block of Tamiami Trail and Biscay Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
Michael James Etheridge, 50, 23100 block of McMullen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of harmful or new drug without a prescription. Bond: $3,120.
Nevyn Ryan Marecki, 28, 2300 block of Affinity Lane, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery against pregnant person. Bond: none.
Lidia Rafalski, 33, of Staten Island, NY. Charges: criminal mischief and unarmed burglary. Bond: $9,000.
Maria Andreyevena Tyubina, 47, of Venice. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $2,000.
Igor Pavlovich Vatulko, 30, of Staten Island, NY. Charges: criminal mischief and unarmed burglary. Bond: $9,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Carlos Amada Gutierrezguerrero, 35, 2700 block of NW Buck Creek Road, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Corey Gene Hendershot, 30, 100 block of Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Jose Valdez Jr., 36, first block of Walnut Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jose Valdez Jr., 36, first block of Walnut Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a Schedule III synthetic narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
--Composed by Frank DiFiore
