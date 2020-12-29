The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Samuel Gaspar Gallego-Raymundo, 31, 400 block of Substation Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,500.
Leonard Francis Trout, 55, 15400 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
E’Jai Gemice Ernstene O’Brien, 24, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Daniel David O’Brien, 40, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $4,000.
Joseph Michael Berkely, 53, 4300 block of Sibley Bay, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Julio Piedra, 34, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Michael James Morrison, 45, 19300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Tyler John Gerhart, 34, of Manheim, Pa. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Raheen Carlos Diaz Lanier, 27, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
Avrean Cody Faz, 23, 7400 block of San casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Zenon Mendoza Briseno, 56, 400 block of Effie Street, Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Marinna McFall Hanzlick, 35, 4600 block of Libby Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Reno Patrick Johnson, 26, 1800 block of Narrington Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Kyandre Deshawn Joseph Jackson, 23, 1000 block of Jinright Road, North Port. Charge: violation of pretrial release conditions. Bond: $15,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
