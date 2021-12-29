The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Miwan Dwight Tyson, 20, of Tampa. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Jonathan David Osborne, 39, 400 block of Crystal Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher while person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

• Vicky Lynn Holzapfel, 61, 17400 block of Sabrina Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Clifton Anthony Cason, 47, 11200 block of SW Crenshaw Avenue, Lake Suzy. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Ernesto Donovan Barrientes, 22, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: willful abuse of a child without great bodily harm, battery, failure to stop vehicle when ordered by law enforcement. Bond: $12,500.

• Daniel Wayne Whitted, 36, of Newport, Minnesota. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $15,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Christina Lee Lemacks, 36, 6200 block of Ranch Drive, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Paul Edward Malaterra, 45, 300 block of Gladstone Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Joshua Wirick, 40, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Blake Ryan Leo Minisci, 29, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• William Lamar Spiller, 33, 1200 block of SW Nomie Drive, Arcadia. Charges: burglary with assault or burglary and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments