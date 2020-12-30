The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brenda Lee Gray, 49, first block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and larceny petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $11,000.
Carlos Alberto Esquivel, 41, 4500 block of Oakley Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Marvin James Ogle, 50, 1300 block of Hickory Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
Kevin George Ondecker, 55, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Marshall Macarthur Lane, 27, 100 block of Dartmouth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $8,500.
Iesha Samone Anderson, 34, 2300 block of Jamaica Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief under $200 damage, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and grand theft property between $100 and $300. Bond: $9,500.
Jeffrey Ward Keller, 62, 100 block of Small Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $7,500.
Jezebel Rose Mapes, homeless of North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Carlos Antonio Andrade, 26, of Lakeworth, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Jose Manuel Dorantes, 43, of Bradenton, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Travis Carter Costello, 47, 1400 block of Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $8,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Deanna Lynn Jones, 50, 2700 block of Sally Lane, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Ricky Stephon Turner, 54, 3300 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, marijuana possession with intent to sell or deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
