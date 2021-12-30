The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Sonel Cafe, 29, 21500 block of Voltair Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $250.

• Vladyslav Davydovich Verlan, 22, 100 block of Spaulding Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Jeremy Lucian Brown, 31, 900 block of Silver Springs Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and unarmed burglary. Bond: none.

• James Anthony De Board, 57, 400 block of Alabama Avenue, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,500.

• Summer Craddock, 36, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Brendan Joseph Nedelka, 27, 9300 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Ricardo Cortes-Pagan, 30, 18300 block of Placid Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Raheem Deondre Dawson, 27, 6300 block of Pontiac Lane, North Port. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.

• Inna S. Osipov, 34, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: arrest on three out of county warrants. Bond: $21,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jonathan Michael Hawley, 25, 7500 block of Mesa Street, North Port. Charge: video voyeurism. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Raymond Paul Carnes, 41, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. Bond: $2,120.

-Compiled by Frank DiFiore

