The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kaylea Lauren Burlew, 23, 3700 block of Hidden Valley Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: neglect child without great bodily harm and .15 or higher with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka, 36, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense, two counts of grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and three counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $26,500.
Peter William Gladkowski, 54, 1500 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Cedrick Lamar Hills, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Nicole Allison Broadwell, 35, 800 block of Phylis Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Corissa Marie Barry, 4100 block of Magenta Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Michael J. Pastor, 39, of Naples, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Matthew Jacob Jensen, 32, of Marathon, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jovan Arso Zepcevski, 82, of Fort Myers. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Roger Glynn Bass, 57, 400 block of North 14th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none listed.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Allen Albritton, 52, of North Port. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
Nimesh Pravinbhai Patel, 46, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dainis Poksans, 26, 1700 block of Squawn Lane, North Port. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: none.
Shyla Marie Robinett, 39, 3600 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charges: use or possess ID of another person without consent, grand theft, witness make false written declaration and utter false instrument. Bond: $20,000.
Viacheslav Smokotin, 29, 5000 block of Camelot Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
