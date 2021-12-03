The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Elizabeth Ann Shaffer, 36, 27300 block of Madison Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
John Randolph Angle, 54, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft, petty theft, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Ronald Martin Jackson, 38, 27100 block of Jordan Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Denise Joan Jenigen, 54, 5500 block of Fairlane Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. $6,000.
Gail Ann Casa, 39, 11900 block of SW Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Deanna Lynn Cotto, 42, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charges: grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Jeffrey Michael Duffy, 58, 2700 block of Lemon Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Vincent Gordon Delemos, 36, 2000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license plate. Bond: $2,120.
Ilya A. Krivosheenko, 27, 12100 block of Margarita Avenue, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Michael Joseph Powell, 45, 12300 block of Atla Mira Street, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua David Goss, 44, Battle Creek, Mich. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christie Marie Webb, 41, 600 block of North Polk Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Lindsay Allison Freytes, 36, first block of West Effie Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
