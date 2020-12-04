The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Eugene Dove, 29, first block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none listed.
Stephanie Lynn Hogan, 47, 300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: permitting unauthorized operator to drive, introduction of contraband into detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Darrell Howard Hoover, 40, 700 block of Noranga Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Allan Hensley, 34, 25300 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: resist officer without violence and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Mandi Michelle Eckman, 39, 400 block of Blossom Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Kevin Dawaine Williams, 53, 21500 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor charge, two counts of grand theft property and two underlying charges. Bond: $25,000.
Scott Douglas House, 49, 2300 block of Granadeer Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Joseph John Jarvis, 36, 13400 block of Darnell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and two counts of larceny petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.
Shane Willaim Gillis, 47, 1400 block of Fitzgerald Court, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none listed.
Gustavo Ramos-Ramos, 22, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Kevin Lee Manning Jr., 42, 9400 block of Tacoma Avenue, Englewood. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
Javier Guerro-Delgadillo, 46, 1400 block of SE 4th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond:
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alexandra Gabrielle Smith, 25, 2100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
David Wayne Nelson Jr., 31, 2500 block of Alesio Avenue, North Port. Charge: fraud/swindle: obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Lynn Keyso, 43, 300 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation by possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Jeremy Michael Smith, 35, 1400 block of S Wapello Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, marijuana possession over 20 grams and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $3,120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.