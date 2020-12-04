The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Eugene Dove, 29, first block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none listed.

Stephanie Lynn Hogan, 47, 300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: permitting unauthorized operator to drive, introduction of contraband into detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.

Darrell Howard Hoover, 40, 700 block of Noranga Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Allan Hensley, 34, 25300 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: resist officer without violence and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Mandi Michelle Eckman, 39, 400 block of Blossom Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Kevin Dawaine Williams, 53, 21500 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor charge, two counts of grand theft property and two underlying charges. Bond: $25,000.

Scott Douglas House, 49, 2300 block of Granadeer Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Joseph John Jarvis, 36, 13400 block of Darnell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and two counts of larceny petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.

Shane Willaim Gillis, 47, 1400 block of Fitzgerald Court, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none listed.

Gustavo Ramos-Ramos, 22, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

Kevin Lee Manning Jr., 42, 9400 block of Tacoma Avenue, Englewood. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.

Javier Guerro-Delgadillo, 46, 1400 block of SE 4th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond:

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Alexandra Gabrielle Smith, 25, 2100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

David Wayne Nelson Jr., 31, 2500 block of Alesio Avenue, North Port. Charge: fraud/swindle: obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jennifer Lynn Keyso, 43, 300 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation by possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Jeremy Michael Smith, 35, 1400 block of S Wapello Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, marijuana possession over 20 grams and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $3,120.


Compiled by Anna Bryson

