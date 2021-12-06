The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jami Lee Householder, 46, of Stevensville, MI. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Alex Blane Miller, 31, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $13,500.
Steven Mark Postlethwait, 53, 21100 block of Gertrude, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Kovon Jackson, 20, 23200 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Cody Matthew Smith, 26, 1300 block of Sun Market Place, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Muschlet, 48, of Seminole, FL. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Patrick Michael Sofranko, 42, 100 block of West Ann Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary of unoccupied structure, criminal mischief, and petit theft. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Anthony Alexander Gutierrez, 23, 23200 block of Jules Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $1,000.
Luis Ruz Carvajal, 23, of Naples, FL. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
David Walter Alexander, 63, 2500 block of Salmista Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jaelisa Colleen Gutierrez, 27, 1600 block of NE Floridian Circle, Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Agusto Ortiz Mendoza, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Helen Marie Scroggs, 57, of Vero Beach, FL. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
