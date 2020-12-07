The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Crystal Brooke Maddox, 38, Sarasota. Charges: petty theft (second-degree, first offense), introduction of contraband into detention facility and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

John Charles Willette, 43, Sarasota. Charge: petty theft (second-degree, first offense). Bond: none.

Jeffrey Alex Shine, 53, Sarasota. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Arthur Ferreira III, 34, 500 block of Ridgecrest Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Ryan Alyssia Gillies, 33, 1100 block of Rio De Janeiro Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500.

Carol Ann Park, 57, 30200 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,500.

Richard Shaundell McCutchen, 44, 12200 block of Zittle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Paul James Offenberger, 49, 18300 block of Lake Worth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

Matt Clayton Mullins, 46, 2000 block of Astotta St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Nikki Lynn Barnard, 36, 6600 block of Thorman Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $7,500.

Ricardo Tito Raison, 47, 3100 block of Terrytown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Jeremy William Knight, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Allison Marie Boreni, 49, 13400 block of Bronze Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Trent Jay Robinson, 21, 14200 block of Salvatierra Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Veronica Ganster Minio, 55, 3300 block of Rufus Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Anthony Dominic Battle, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Phillip Andrew Forbes, 34, 8600 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charge: use or possess ID of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sean Allen Gonyea, 35, 1200 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended (habitual offender). Bond: $1,500.

Tad Dillon Johnson, 34, of Fray St., Englewood. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

Kari Lynn Marie Makarewicz, 35, 23200 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-first degree. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


