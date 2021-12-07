The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Shawn Grant, 40, 100 block of Salem Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, presenting a false ID to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Matthew Vincent Southwell, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Rachel Ann Denya, 23, of Placida, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Jorge Alberto Espinoza, 54, of Palmetto, FL. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
Eric Lee Butler, 45, 6800 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: intentional unlawful possession of four or less IDs, loitering or prowling, possession of burglary tools, carrying a concealed unlicensed electric weapon or device, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Anthony Kenneth Coyne, 24, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Chamara La Shea Cannon, 31, 5300 block of Delight Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Humberto Dominik Espino, 23, 5000 block of Bliffert Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Santos Israel Zambrana-Lopez, 35, 600 block of Antonio Street, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lorenzo Martinez-Avalos, 52, 200 block of Venetia Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Richard C. Paull, 79, 600 block of Liberty Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Eugene Florence, 31, of Avla, FL. Charges: possession of firearm weapon or ammunition by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $8,120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Courtney Smith, 45, 7100 block of NE County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater while person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
