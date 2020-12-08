The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Talisha Cayemitte, 30, 17900 block of Bending Willow Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Nickalaus James Hargraves, 41, 1400 block of Hickory Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.
Alina Faith Schmidt, 23, 16100 block of Forrest Glen Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, battery on officer, DUI third violation within 10 years, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and DUI. Bond: $13,500.
Ashley M McStay, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Bond: $5,000.
William Thomas Pitts, 37, 3000 block of Blocton Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $30,000.
Paul William Bowling, 37, 3300 block of S San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Shann Javell Reed Jr., 24, 1600 block of New London Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
James Parish Whiteaker, 52, 11200 block of Pendelton Ave., Englewood. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.
Dustin Allen Luther, 29, 100 block of W Langsner Street, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stanley Edward Adamson, 30, 1500 block of Hyssop Loop, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing on property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
Aaron Daniel Gibbs, 39, 4600 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
