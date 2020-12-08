The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Talisha Cayemitte, 30, 17900 block of Bending Willow Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Nickalaus James Hargraves, 41, 1400 block of Hickory Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.

Alina Faith Schmidt, 23, 16100 block of Forrest Glen Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, battery on officer, DUI third violation within 10 years, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and DUI. Bond: $13,500.

Ashley M McStay, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Bond: $5,000.

William Thomas Pitts, 37, 3000 block of Blocton Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $30,000.

Paul William Bowling, 37, 3300 block of S San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Shann Javell Reed Jr., 24, 1600 block of New London Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.

James Parish Whiteaker, 52, 11200 block of Pendelton Ave., Englewood. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.

Dustin Allen Luther, 29, 100 block of W Langsner Street, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Stanley Edward Adamson, 30, 1500 block of Hyssop Loop, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing on property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

Aaron Daniel Gibbs, 39, 4600 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

