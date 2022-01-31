The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

James Edward Wutke, 58, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.

Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 43, 300 block of Reading Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Michael Markovich, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Corey Nathan Gankos, 29, 2100 block of Backton Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing in stolen property, presenting false ID to secondhand dealer, and two counts of petit theft. Bond: none.

Robbie Dane McGuire, 42, 8000 block of Elkenberry Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.

Groza Marian-Genel, 27, Manassas, Virginia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Ray Dean Magsby, 55, 11100 block of Deerwood Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of domestic violence pretrial release. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Kareem James, 23, 22400 block of Albany Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Richard James Beaulieu, 73, 3700 block of North Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Cassie M. Simpkins, 41, 8700 block of Faye Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Maximiliano Agustin Cortez, 25, 18600 block of Arapahone Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Robert Anthony Jones, 52, 20100 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

The Florida Department of Corrections reported the following arrest:

Brianna Jackson, 22, of Miami. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine of 14 grams or more and smuggling contraband into prison. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Nadine Elisabeth Hasty, 53, of Atlanta, Georgia. Charge: smuggling contraband into prison. Bond: $1,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

