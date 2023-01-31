The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael D. Best, 34, of Venice. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
• Martine Angelique Dieudonne, 34, 100 block of Santarem Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Robert Harry Moore, 41, 2700 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery against first responder and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Dolores Alvaro Gaspat, 30, 23100 block of McCandless Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
• William John Krawczyk Jr., 35, 18400 block of Locklane Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: lewd and lascivious molestation. Bond: $20,000.
• Donald Thomas Dziobczynski, 54, 12100 block of Vaughan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• James Gerard Joyce, 55, 4000 block of Kennett Street, North Port. Charges: trafficking cocaine, use of a firearm during a felony, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Ernesto Rodriguez Valdes, 53, of Miami. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Noah Ryan Butterworth, 20, 4200 block of Abbotsford Street, North Port. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $8,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Ilian Guadalupe Garcia-Andrade, 34, of Orlando. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,250.
• Travis Lee Townshend, 29, of Cape Coral. Charges: unlawful possession of 5 or more ID cards, possession of at least five counterfeit credit cards, possession or sale of skimming device, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and seven counts of possession of a stolen credit or debit card. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Charles Curtis Anderson, 35, 800 block of Wright Street, Englewood. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert James Barboza, 29, 4800 block of Meg Court, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Peter John Becht, 69, 4000 block of Holin Lane, North Port. Charges: five counts each of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious molestation. Bond: none.
• Joseph Francis Brucker, 33, 21000 block of Halden Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Luis Eduardo Burga, 34, 3300 block of Monday Terrace, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
• Angela Marie Conda, 43, of Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
• Milson Medina Raimundo, 25, of Tomball, Texas. Charges: DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Genaro Azair Barrios-Rosales, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Joseph Dwayne Perry, 54, of Zolfo Springs, Florida. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Ladarrious Eugene Mosely, 44, 1800 block of Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $11,120.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.