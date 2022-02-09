The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Crystal Sue Kurzke, 25, 200 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Patrick Donald Flynn, 26, 26400 block of Barranquilla Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
David Andrew Soosh, 32, 6200 block of Fadula Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Ryan Self, 42, 9300 block of Boots Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $200.
Kevin Kenol, 38, 700 block of Forest Hill Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Dinah Chanel Green, 49, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Joel Michael Cote, 29, 21900 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, sale of opium or derivative Schedule I or II narcotic, manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and two counts each of possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Kristen Tower, 35, 1200 block of Oxsalida Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Damian L. Tamburro, 45, 7000 block of York Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Richard Travis Bishop, 52, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,500.
Charles William Hahn, 62, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Rabel Sultan Bajwa, 37, 16900 block of Curry Drive, Babcock Ranch. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bishop Alexander Andrews, 23, 3200 block of Junction Street, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery against person aged 65 or older, burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $40,000.
Quentin Edward Smith, 42, 2600 block of Cadiz Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Andre Charles Jones Jr., 24, 300 block of South Alabama Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
Aleksey Wurch, 54, 400 block of Sevilla Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two counts of battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alisia Lyn Adams, 44, of Tampa. Charges: three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
James Elmer Butts, 37, 1600 block of SW Brandon Avenue, Arcadia. fraudulent use of credit cards, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $7,500.
Antonio Garcia, 46, 1500 block of SE Maple Street , Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,740.
Francisco Jimenez Perez, 39, 200 block of South Osceola Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Samantha Dudek Poucher, 30, Wauchula, Florida. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.