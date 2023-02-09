The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Pedro L. Almeida, 32, of Tampa, Florida. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Kathleen E. Jordan, 44, of Spring Hill, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $8,000.
Johnny Burgess, 40, of Raiford, Florida. Charges: battery against first responder and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $30,000.
Isreal Lee Rogner, 43, 24100 block of Yacht Club Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Tracey Ryniec, 37, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Zachary Andrew Zuydwegt, 42, 7500 block of South Blue Sage, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Kayla Autumn Donath, 22, 4400 block of Brintnall Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $20,000.
Travis Grant Walters, 26, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of illegal firearms. Bond: none.
James Broach Edghill, 27, 1400 block of Fringe Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Ralph Christopher Kotthoff, 63, 9300 block of Bluegill Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Agustin Rodriguez, 45, of Miami, Florida. Charges: grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attaching license plate not assigned, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and two counts each of grand theft of motor vehicle and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
Cynthia Marie Gordon, 45, of Jacksonville, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jesus Ernesto Rodriguez-Saavedra, 30, of Cape Coral, Florida. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Chad Mathew Watson, 40, of Asheboro, North Carolina. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $513.
Errosa Shamara Stewart, 39, 1800 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joel Tucker Willin, 31, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Joseph Schork III, 37, 700 block of Liberty Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
Kerry J. Taylor, 53, 4400 block of Cunningham Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Kevin Allen Vietts Jr., 36, 6200 block of Avila Street, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and attaching license plate not assigned. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Arthur James Severance, 52, 8200 block of Maureen Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Alfredo Tercero Velasquez, 45, 2800 block of Yuma Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Scott Greenwald, 46, of Colby, Wisconsin. Charge: sexual battery. Bond: none.
Hector Palacios Rojas, 30, of Plant City, Florida. Charge: armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and grand theft of firearm. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Karma Erin Kolb, 52, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
