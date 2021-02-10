The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Alice May Schlenther, 42, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Christian Alexander Kitchell, 30, 300 block of Capitolla Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Dylan James Doyle, 28, 23000 block of Glen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Joseph Malik Jr., 27, 22000 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Matthew Tyler Burrell, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Jason Ryan Stevens, 46, 1300 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: none.

Raul Donjuan Diaz, 44, of Plano, Tex. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Jose Angel Galvez Ramos, 25, of Miami. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Ubaldo Santiago Nabor, 46, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.


Christopher Martin Carey, 62, 5000 block of N Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: $5,000.

Karlie Marie Jones, 27, 100 block of S New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Francisco Alonzo Garcia, 25, of Dover, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

Marcos Rivera Rivera, 37, of Dallas. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Gail Ann Casa, 38, 11900 block of SW Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Mariya Chelnokova, 37, 4800 block of Globe Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Timothy Keith Nichil, 40, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charges: resist officer and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.

Justin Noah Valdes, 40, 8400 block of Bumford Ave., North Port. Charge: simple assault. Bond: none.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments