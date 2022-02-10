The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

William LeGrand, 44, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Henry Mantilla, 48, 88100 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: engaging in construction business without certification and failure to have employees covered by workers' comp insurance. Bond: $7,500.

Vincent Robert Jones, 36, 17500 block of Terry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,500.

Sarah Christina Butcher, 38, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Jeffrey Dale Bourff, 50, 100 block of Barre Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, operating a motorcycle without a license, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Dennis James Malkowski, 59, address withheld. Charge: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery, and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.

Winston Albert Henry, 37, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: driving while license suspended and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Shane Allen Davis, 27, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Anelis Montalvo Roja, 24, of unknown address in Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.

Joshua Levi Anderson, 20, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sarah Jo Merriman, 45, 4800 block of Ariton Road, North Port. Charges: petit theft, resisting arrest, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

Robin Renee Robb, 40, 5200 block of Malamin Road, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Donald James Anderson, 37, 1300 block of SE Apple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession of obscene material involving a child. Bond: none.

Mackenzie Scarlett Salter, 35, of Sarasota. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 14 grams or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Krist'ona Janae Smith, 21, 800 block of South Monroe Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

