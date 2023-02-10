The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Barry Robert Yemma, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of stolen shopping carts and violation of FWC regulations. Bond: none.
• Dwayne Andrew Dennis, 39, 21300 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Donald Jay Mengarelli, 200 block of Ambler Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and nonresident driver’s license violation. Bond: none.
• Gerardo Hernandez, 39, of Plant City. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Kevin Paul Williams, 47, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $20,000.
• Jose Luis Martinez, 32, of Lake City. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Honorio Mendoza Bacilio, 28, of Katy, Texas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Robert Blank, 42, 3300 block of Sardinia Avenue, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $500.
• Luis Canales Martinez, 32, of Garland, Texas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Taylor John Ryan, 29, 2000 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard, North Port. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior, possession of obscene material involving a minor, and transmitting harmful material to minors. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Marcellous Douglas Hearns II, 34, 100 block of Potter Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Beatrice Youngkeater McGill, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: felony failure to appear and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Steven Michael Rosenwinkel, 53, of Bradenton. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $1,000.
• Moises Santiago Perez, 40, 1200 block of SE Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $120.
• Casin Brennen Schaefer, 23, 3000 block of SW Harvey Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, attaching license plate not assigned, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,240.
Compiled by Frank DiFiore
