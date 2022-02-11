The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Mathias Nathaniel Obannion, 41, of Winnie, Texas. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $1,500.
Tyler Hunter Pendleton, 25, 2500 block of Carmen Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, false imprisonment, resisting officer without violence, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Rebecca Vivian Sniffen, 29, 1400 block of Fort Myers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Bond: $4,000.
Benny Jap Loud, 73, 6200 block of Lori Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Antonio Tyson Wade, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Keith Richard Montana, 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
David Taylor Bass II, 34, 3500 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI, refusal to accept and sign a summons, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Justin Carter Stucky, 31, of Lehigh. Charges: carrying concealed unlicensed firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
David Allen Rose, 41, of Immokalee. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
John Robert Anderson, 52, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of counterfeit driver's license or ID, criminal use of personal identification, use of falsely made credit card, presenting false ID to law enforcement, forging bank documents, and uttering altered bank documents. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Devon Shelby Jacobs, 28, first block of Warren Avenue, Englewood. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Jason Robert McClaskey, 41, 300 block of Venetia Way, North Port. Charges: two arrests on out of county warrant. Bond: $11,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
David Patrick Moore, 30, 1700 block of Gaugin Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and eight counts of malicious land burning. Bond: $14,000.
Aaliyah Ruth Stone, 18, 500 block of NW Kellstadt Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and eight counts of malicious land burning. Bond: $12,120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Laura Ramirez Guzman, 39, 200 block of Dade Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Marie Bonnell Williams, 35, 2300 block of NW Genes Little Acres Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, smuggling amphetamine or methamphetamine of 400 grams or more, dealing in stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $11,120.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
