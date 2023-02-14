The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Linquan Hall, 21, of Tampa, Florida. Charge: carrying concealed or unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
• Alton James Blanding, 49, 300 block of Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $3,500.
• William Keith Henson, 52, 300 block of Incarnation Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Gina M. Consenza, 56, 700 block of Delray Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.
• James Pasquale Belmonte, 56, 3300 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: grant theft. Bond: none.
• Tyler Christopher Rowe, 32, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Agady Mazard-LaGuerre, 42, of North Miami. Charge: driving while license is suspended more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
• Kristina Nicole Rossie, 39, of North Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.
• Jessica Janell Prater, 30, of Middleburg, Florida. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
• Edin Omar Barahona, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Stephanie Ann Hernandez, 38, address unknown. Charges: trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Dony Rabely Lopez Landaverde, 28, address unknown. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• John Eugene Kieck, 41, 300 block of West Fray Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Janet Ann Love, 63, 700 block of Tangerine Woods Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Dina Mottaguedes, 43, 300 block of West Fray Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Yuriy Anatolyevi Troyanoskiy, 59, 4100 block of Geoffrey Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Andres Vasquez Domingo, 30, of Tucker, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Brittanie Ann Tomlinson, 34, 300 block of North 17th Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Esvin Lopez Tomas, 34, 6000 block of Shores Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
