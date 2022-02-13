The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Aaron Michael Haze, 46, 13300 block of Campaline Court, Venice. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another and possession of marijuana. Bond: $6,000.

Richard Lee Landis, 57, 300 block of Villanova Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Dmytro Machikin, 28, 9400 block of Brewton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

Julio Hansel Mejia Estrada, 46, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Frank Avery, 32, of Macon, GA. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of antishoplifting control measure, petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Eric Ray Jantz, Jr., of Hudson, NY. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Bond: $4,000.

Guillermo Terraza Morales, 27, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Peter Stachelski, 55, of East Greenbush, NY. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jacob Darby Demers, 22, 12800 block of Oriago St., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sara Maxine Sandefur, 40, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $3,000.

Leo Arthur Lopes Roderick, 62, 500 block of Kumquat St., Sarasota. Charge: open container of alcohol in a public place. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Annemarie Steele, 27, of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

James Elmer Butts, 37, 1645 SW Brandon, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use of credit cards. Bond: $7,500.

Stephen James Coccarelli, Jr., 29, of Tampa. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Branda Christa Dennis, 36, 1900 block of Duke St., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Noah John Flessel, 40, 4600 block of Aldovin Ave, North Port. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

Antonio Garcia, 46, 1500 block of S.E. Maple St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $5,064.

Francisco Jimenez Perez, 39, 200 block of S. Osceola Ave, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.

Marie Bonnell Williams, 35, 2300 block of N.W. Genes Little Acres Ave., Arcadia. Charges: smuggling amphetamine, dealing in stolen property, driving while license suspended and vehicle theft. Bond: $11,120.

