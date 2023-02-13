The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Donald Jay McBride, 60, of Venice. Charges: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Amber Louise Ayala, 33, of Tampa. Charges: smuggling contraband into county detention facility, presenting false ID to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $13,000.
• Carlos Ernesto Reyes Castro, 28, of Tampa. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Robert R. Miller, 74, 4200 block of Swensson Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Deirdre Spit, 32, 1000 block of Tropical Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,500.
• Mark Allen Oliveira, 49, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Matthew Lee, 35, 3000 block of St. James Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery against pregnant victim and grand theft. Bond: none.
• Shawn Anthony Mingo, 42, 21100 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
• Don Calvin Eversole, 62, unknown block of Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Johnathan Alan Hartman, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: none.
• Brett David Landy, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Stephen Jeffrey McDonough, 40, of Lakeland, Florida. Charge: trafficking amphetamine over 14 grams, grand theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,500.
• Luis Enrique Zapata Guzman, 47, of LaBelle, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Jesus Ofrael Robles-Barboza, 30, unknown address. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tammy Angela Shank, 55, of Fort Myers, Florida. Charges: grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Richard James Fasano, 29, of Charlestown, Massachusetts. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $17,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Lenee Scheper, 42, 300 block of Eider Road, Venice. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs with person under 18 in vehicle, DUI alcohol or drugs with property damage. Bond: $620.
• Kevin Armando Zelaya Hernandez, 20, 7000 block of Oxwood Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Robert Lee Huff III, 35, 5500 block of Howard Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• John Francis McCann, 74, first block of Broadmoor Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• John Peter Tyson Jr., 49, 5400 block of Cambay Street, North Port. Charges: petty theft, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of grant theft. Bond: $8,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Curtis Phillip Gallagher, 43, 700 block of Agabedis Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (third subsequent violation). Bond: $1,500.
• Amy Lattanzio Maloney, 50, 5000 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny: petty theft (merchandise farm transit more than $100 less than $750). Bond: $500.
• Jorge Noy, 51, 200 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny: petty theft (merchandise farm transit two-plus prior convictions). Bond: $1,500.
• Terre Rae Dunn, 63, 3000 block of Beacon Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Joseph Spano, 54, 1000 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Carlos Enoc Delcid, 30, 1300 block of Northeast Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Uriel Sosas Martinez, 29, of Brooklyn, Minnesota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Jose Medinas, 36, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Jahaira Sulay Rodriguez Caballero, 48, of Hialeah, Florida. Charge: smuggling contraband into prison, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $11,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jose Luis Acosta, 36, Texas. Charge: driving while license suspended (third subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
