The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shaakira Fateen Najieb, 34, 25300 block of Dundee Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery against first responder, resisting officer with violence, trespassing. Bond: none.

Christopher William Hisler, 33, 24200 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery. Bond: none.

Anthony Benjamin Miller, 39, 600 block of Ennis Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Montana Dorkin, 24, 300 block of San Lorenzo Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Joshua Haslinger, 25, 12000 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Felipe Prieto-Jimenez, 48, 6300 block of Spinnaker Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Vaughn John Ewing, 57, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Krista Caley Hinsa, 31, 4400 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Benjamin Lewis, 44, 20100 block of Ragazza Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $500.

Angela Mayes Roese, 60, 2400 block of Lawyer Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Alfonso Gallegos-Hernandez, 28, of Plant City, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

