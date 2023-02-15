The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Melquisedec Alejandro Perez Rodriguez, 25, of Westwego, Louisiana. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Erik Armando Tarrago, 50, 1000 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, resisting officer without violence, and failure to follow lawful orders from law enforcement. Bond: $13,500.
• Thomas Allen Winnings, 40, 15500 block of Orchard Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
• Donald Michael Graveside, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Michael Berkeley, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Robert Edward Barnes, 54, 2400 block of Cherokee Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $5,500.
• Adulfo Sanchez Lopez, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Taylor Marie Farrell, 35, 8200 block of Drew Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Kenneth James Passino, 38, 7100 block of Coventry Terrace, Englewood. Charges: armed burglary, grand theft of firearm, grand theft, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $95,000.
• Mario Dionisi, 44, of Deltona, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Jairo David Ventura-Escalon, 24, unknown address. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Domingo Martinez-Gonzalez, 70, of Tampa. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Sam Charles Smith IV, 40, of Naples. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Curtis Phillip Gallagher, 43, 700 block of Ababedis Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Terry Lee Bostian, 58, 7100 block of Coventry Terrace, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Fernando Caal Ico, 23, of Houston. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
• Michael Ireland Luther, 71, 2500 block of Greenland Street, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and sale of marijuana. Bond: $3,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• John Allen Faircloth, 63, 1400 block of SE Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
