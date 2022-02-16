The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Stephanie Marie Geyer, 35, 2000 block of Mark Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

John William Remillard, 55, 1900 block of Monte Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of no contact order. Bond: $5,000.

John Richard Largent, 48, address withheld. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Victor Rene Smith, 26, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Stevan Michael Brackett, 31, address withheld. Charges: battery and violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Chester Freeman DeWitt, 74, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

William Nicholas Shackelton, 30, 2300 block of Melrose Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $8,500.

Kevin Michael Jones, 21, of Naples. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Harmony Marie Estevelopez, 41, 200 block of North New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,500.

Gerard O'Rourke II, 27, 6100 block of Berkeley Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, resisting officer without violence, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Ricky Franco Barone, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Steven Altieri, 24, 200 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to sobriety test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

Ermilio Perez, 41, 1600 block of SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia. Charges: presenting a false ID to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Noreen T. Fitzgerald, 59, 4200 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

Ben Joseph, 38, 3100 block of Irma Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.

Kyle Brett Lackey, 25, 4600 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Clifton Jeremiah Underwood, 41, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments