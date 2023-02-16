The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jennifer Moneke Tyson, 35, 1100 block of Rio De Janiero Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Mathew Akeem Middleton, 33, 500 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
• Jacob Dale Burrell, 33, of North Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Reynaldo Rodriguez, 27, of Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license expired, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $13,500.
• Ricardio Ignacio Rodriguez-Perdigon, 31, of Coral Gables. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ashley Lauren Hills, 30, 1300 block of Sun Market Place, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Adam George Bartolotta, 45, 4500 block of Mongite Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Thomas Joseph Hoschek, 44, 1500 block of Rival Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Keila Crespo-Morales, 33, 6400 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $1,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Julious Robert Merchant, 35, of Sarasota. Charges: operating motorcycle without valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,740.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• James Francis Mercer Jr., 56, first block of West Magnolia Street, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
